Tracking snow for the holiday weekend

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

Rain will turn to snow as temperatures turn colder throughout the day. A slushy accumulation is possible through Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow showers will return into Sunday afternoon and evening.

Slick travel conditions are possible at times during the holiday weekend.

Today — Rain to snow showers and falling temperatures.
Tonight — Snow showers or flurries early. Black ice possible.
Sunday — Snow showers into the afternoon and evening.
Sunday night — Snow showers.
Christmas Day — Chance for snow showers and cold.

Frigid, cold air returns next week with rounds of snow showers. The snow will add up through the week.

See the video above for an hour by hour breakdown of the holiday weekend.

View your local forecast here

