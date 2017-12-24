Animal Charity needs funds for puppy’s heart surgery

Tahoe has a grade 5 out of 6 heart murmur; The surgery costs $4,500 -- Animal Charity has raised $2,000 so far

Animal Charity needs your help this holiday season. It's trying to save a puppy that has a hole in its heart.

Tahoe is 14-weeks-old. He was rescued from a recent hoarding case.

Doctors say Tahoe has a grade 5 out of 6 heart murmur. It requires immediate surgery or he will die within the year.

The surgery will cost $4,500. Animal Charity has raised $2,000 so far.

Tahoe’s tentative surgery date is Jan. 16 in Akron. But that’s only if all of the money has been raised.

