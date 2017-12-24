Animal Charity needs funds for puppy’s heart surgery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity needs your help this holiday season. It’s trying to save a puppy that has a hole in its heart.

Tahoe is 14-weeks-old. He was rescued from a recent hoarding case.

Doctors say Tahoe has a grade 5 out of 6 heart murmur. It requires immediate surgery or he will die within the year.

The surgery will cost $4,500. Animal Charity has raised $2,000 so far.

Tahoe’s tentative surgery date is Jan. 16 in Akron. But that’s only if all of the money has been raised.

You can donate to Tahoe’s surgery cost on Animal Charity’s Facebook page here: