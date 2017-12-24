Animal Charity says pets as gifts is a bad idea

Animal Charity of Ohio says adopting a pet should involve the entire family and not be a surprise to anyone

Of all the things you can give your friends and family this holiday season, local animal rescues say don't gift anyone a pet. 


Animal Charity of Ohio says adopting a pet, no matter how old and what size, is a big commitment. It should involve the entire family and not be a surprise to anyone.

Animals live for a long time and require training and medical care, which can get expensive.

Animal Charity says January and February are horrible months for shelters, because they get an influx of dogs and cats given as gifts that are no longer wanted.

“We are already starting to see requests for puppies to be turned in,” Mary Louk of Animal Charity said. “There was a case just last week where they had adopted an eight-week-old puppy as a gift for someone. And they already can’t deal with it and want to return it and turn it into a shelter.”

