Annie M. Patterson Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Annie M. Patterson, 90, of New Castle passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, December 24, 2017, in the Avalon Nursing Center, New Castle.

Born on March 13, 1927, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose DePasquale Scilla.

A lifelong area resident, Annie was a 1945 graduate of New Castle High School.

She married Fred J. Patterson on June 29, 1946 and he preceded her in death on April 5, 1991.

She was a devout member of St. Mary’s Church, Mary, Mother of Hope Parish.

Annie retired from St. Francis Hospital in 1991, where she had worked in the dietary department.

She was a member of The Ladies of The Dukes.

She is survived by two sons, James F. Patterson and his wife, Elaine of New Castle and Larry N. Patterson and his wife, Michele of Chesterfield, Virginia; one sister, Jean Allen of New Castle; five grandchildren, Amy (Albert) Ryan, James C. (Jennifer) Patterson, Renee L. (Corey) McNeal, Tosh Patterson and Sean Patterson along with six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Annie was preceded in death by three brothers, Cosmo, James and Adolph Scilla; six sisters, Theresa Isabelle, Ann Scilla, Mary Scilla, Florence Trott, Isabelle Callendrello and Evelyn Stocks.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

A Blessing service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home conducted by Rev. Frank Almade, Pastor of Mary, Mother of Hope Parish.

Entombment will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Annie’s name to the Lawrence County Autism Warriors, c/o Union Area High School, 2106 Camden Avenue, New Castle, Pennsylvania 16101.