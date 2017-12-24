Canfield crime activity: Boy accused of setting fire in middle school’s trash can

Thursday, Dec. 7

9:59 a.m. — 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., two teenage students at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center were charged with disorderly conduct after a fight in a restroom.

Friday, Dec. 8

Youngstown Salem Road, Green Township, John Wagner, 31, of Salem, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Monday, Dec. 11

7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 16-year-old North Lima boy was arrested and charged with theft, accused of stealing an iPhone 8 Plus. The theft was reported at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

12:02 a.m. — E. Main Street, a patrol officer reported that a suspect led officers on a high-speed chase of up to 100 mph after an attempted traffic stop. The chase was called off due to the suspect’s erratic driving and an increase in traffic in the area. The suspect was identified by police as 51-year-old Ronald Scurti, of Youngstown. He was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 12 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, driving under suspension, a marked lanes violation and expired registration. Police said he was also wanted for passing bad checks in the area.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

3:11 p.m. — 100 block of Hunters Woods Blvd., a man reported that he believed someone was “spoofing” his phone number and using his name to make sales calls.

9:19 a.m. — 100 block of Wadsworth St., a 12-year-old boy was charged with arson, accused of setting a fire at Canfield Middle School. The fire was in a garbage can in a boys’ restroom, but it was put out by a custodian who saw the smoke. Police said the boy told them he did not intend to harm anyone, but that he was “enthralled with fire.”

Saturday, Dec. 16

10:21 a.m. — 100 block of Lake Pointe Circle, a woman reported threats made on Facebook. She wanted to make a report for documentation purposes because she said the woman made threats to hurt her. She said the suspect has ties to a Youngstown motorcycle gang.

S. Canfield-Niles Road, Kyle Butryn, 24, of Austintown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

