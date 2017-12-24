Man leads Youngstown police on chase in stolen car, arrested

20-year-old Odice Anderson is in Mahoning County Jail on charges of grand theft auto and resisting arrest

By Published: Updated:
odice anderson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in jail after he led police on a chase in a stolen car Saturday.

A Youngstown police officer noticed 20-year-old Odice Anderson driving far above the speed limit down Hillman Street.

Anderson led police on a chase through Mahoning Ave. and onto I-680 South, where he lost control and went down the hill. Anderson told police he was trying to get to the hospital because he had just been jumped.

Anderson is currently at the Mahoning County Jail facing charges of grand theft auto and resisting arrest.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s