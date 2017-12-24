Man leads Youngstown police on chase in stolen car, arrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in jail after he led police on a chase in a stolen car Saturday.

A Youngstown police officer noticed 20-year-old Odice Anderson driving far above the speed limit down Hillman Street.

Anderson led police on a chase through Mahoning Ave. and onto I-680 South, where he lost control and went down the hill. Anderson told police he was trying to get to the hospital because he had just been jumped.

Anderson is currently at the Mahoning County Jail facing charges of grand theft auto and resisting arrest.