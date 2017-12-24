Missing 2-year-old girl found after minivan stolen in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A missing toddler has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued when the vehicle she was in was stolen from north Columbus early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police, a black male wearing a red shirt and tan pants pulled a mother out of her minivan on the 2100 block of Albert Avenue in north Columbus and took off around 4:54am Sunday. Dispatchers say the child, 2-year-old Miski Ahmed, was in the vehicle.

Hours later, Ahmed was found safe near the Continent in North Columbus. The suspect had abandoned the van in a parking lot in the area, leaving the girl inside. Police say the heater was still running in the van. Investigators say she is being taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for an evaluation. They said she appeared to be in good health.

Police also recovered the van, but officers say the suspect fled the scene.

Police say the suspect goes by the street name “East & West.” He is described as a black Somalian male, last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants. Police say the man is not the girl’s father.