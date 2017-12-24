ODOT: 40 trucks to cover Valley into Christmas morning



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 40 trucks will be out overnight Sunday dealing with the snow.

They’ll be covering both Trumbull and Mahoning County, plowing and salting the road as needed.

The drivers will be working 12 hours shifts until the snow stops.

“Our drivers are the real heroes of the season,” Brent Kovacs of Ohio Department of Transportion said. “They’re going to be out there spending time away from their families making sure you can get safely to yours this holiday season.”

Make sure you giving the trucks plenty of room on the roads, as a white Christmas looks all but certain.