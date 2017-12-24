Pennsylvania woman gets $284 billion electric bill

The woman's minimum payment for December was $28,156

ERIE, PA (WCMH) — Mary Horomanski logged into her electricity provider’s website earlier this month to check her bill and found out she apparently owed $284 billion.

“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” the 58-year-old told the Erie Times-News. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”

It wasn’t due all at once, mind: Horomanski’s minimum payment for December was “just” $28,156.

Penelec, her service provider, had not turned off her electricity.

Her son called the company, and they confirmed it was an error: She just owed $284.46.

Horomanski joked that she asked her son for a new Christmas present after her scare–a heart monitor.

