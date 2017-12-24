Pittsburgh-based hardware company looking to hire employees for 5 new locations

PENNSYLVANIA (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh-based hardware company has some big plans for the new year — adding five more stores to the tri-state area.

Busy Beaver has already announced the locations of two of the home improvement centers, one in Grove City and the other in Greenville.

The Grove City location is expected to open in March at 11 Pine Grove Square.

It will be larger than any of their other stores, with about 50,000 square feet and many new additions, including an indoor lumber yard, a new farm and ranch department, a designated contractor service center and an expanded seasonal section.

On average, the stores are about 35,000 square feet.

The Greenville location is expected to open in May. The other three locations will be announced in the first quarter of 2018.

If you want to apply for a job, visit Busy Beaver’s website to fill out an application. More information will be announced in January.

Just at the Grove City location alone, the company is looking to hire about 30 new employees, both full- and part-time.