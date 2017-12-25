1 dead in Christmas Day fire in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Warren are looking into the cause of a Christmas Day fire that claimed the life of one person.

Fire crews were called about 10:43 a.m. Monday to a house in the 1500 block of Oakdale Dr. N.W.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the house, ran inside and pulled one person out.

The victim did not survive.

Fire tore through the roof and the front of the house.

The house is completely destroyed.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at 11 p.m.