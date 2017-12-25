1 dead in Christmas Day fire in Warren

Fire crews were called about 10:43 a.m. Monday to a house in the 1500 block of Oakdale Dr. N.W. 

By Published:
Warren fatal fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Warren are looking into the cause of a Christmas Day fire that claimed the life of one person.

Fire crews were called about 10:43 a.m. Monday to a house in the 1500 block of Oakdale Dr. N.W.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the house, ran inside and pulled one person out.

The victim did not survive.

Fire tore through the roof and the front of the house.

The house is completely destroyed.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at 11 p.m. 

.

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s