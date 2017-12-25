Alice J. Mayle Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Alice J. Mayle age 80 of Hubbard, who passed away on

Monday, December 25, 2017 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Alice was born October 14, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Ralph and Margaret Coller Orr.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Alice was a line worker at Packard Electric Delphi for 28 years retiring, in 1999.

She enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her family including her daughters, Deborah (Tom) Balestrino, Candy Banko and Gail (Richard) Toy all of Hubbard and a grandson, Justin Mayle who lived with her, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David A. Mayle; her daughter, Laura Zackasee; her grandson, Joseph Banko; her sister, Pearl First and her

brothers, William Orr, Ralph Orr and Robert Orr.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday December 29, 2017 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Alice will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

