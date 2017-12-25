Burdette Lee Stewart Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Burdette Lee Stewart, age 81 of Lordstown entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 25, 2017 at Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls.

Burdette was born on April 15, 1936 in Zanesville, the son of the late Allan Lee and Mary Elizabeth (Cline) Stewart.

He has lived in Lordstown since 1966, formerly of New Concord and McConnelsville, Ohio.

Burdette was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Japan and Korea.

After Burdette came home from the service, he married the former Sharlene Sue Frame on June 1, 1958. Burdette and Sharlene have been blessed with 59 years of marriage.

Burdette was employed as a final process inspector with General Motors Lordstown for over 31 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a member of the Cortland Church of Christ where he was an elder for many years and was a member of UAW Local 1112.

Burdette enjoyed gardening, coaching girls softball and boys youth baseball. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns fan.

Loving memories of Burdette will be carried on by his wife, Sharlene S. Stewart of Lordstown; daughters, Pamela Stewart of Warren and Robin (Jeff) Vannatta of Piketon; son, Eric (Emily) Stewart of Columbus; sister, Myrna (Walter) Jones of McConnelsville and his grandchildren, Erin (Michael), Paul, Logan and great-grandson, Brooks.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Terry Siverd officiating.

Burdette will be laid to rest at Lordstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all contributions may be made to the Camp 2:52 Youth Summer Retreat c/o Cortland Church of Christ, 2330 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Warren, Ohio 44481 in memory of Burdette Stewart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

