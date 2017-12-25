Child struck by vehicle, critically injured in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The victim of a southeast Columbus crash has been taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

It happened around 7:52pm on Noe Bixby Road near York Lane South. According to police, a juvenile was hit along the roadway.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

No description of the victim or the driver has been released.

Police initially told NBC4 the incident was a hit-and-run crash, but officials on scene said the vehicle stopped and was cooperating. Police continue to investigate.