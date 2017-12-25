Durant delivers on both ends, Warriors beat Cavaliers 99-92

Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:33 left

JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:33 left, Kevin Durant defended LeBron James and delivered on both ends against Cleveland just as he did six months ago to earn Finals MVP, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Cavaliers 99-92 on Monday in a Christmas rematch of opponents from the past three NBA Finals.

Durant’s block against a driving James with 24.5 seconds left went to official review and was ruled clean. Durant finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

Kevin Love had 31 points with six 3-pointers and a season-best 18 rebounds, while James contributed 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in a rivalry missing one key piece. The Warriors’ two-time MVP Stephen Curry missed his eighth straight game with a sprained right ankle.

Thompson scored 24 points and Draymond Green had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. It was Golden State’s 12th win in 13 games after its 11-game winning streak was snapped by Denver on Saturday night.

