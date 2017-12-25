Harsh weather for Christmas morning

It looks like Santa came to Youngstown and brought Jack Frost too!

Winds are blowing out of the west at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts up to 32 miles per hour. On top of the breezy condition, temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 20s today. This creates a wind chill in the single digits.

There is also the chance that we could see some fresh snow in the snow belt with lake effect. This will continue through the day on Christmas.

So what I’m trying to get at is that it’s miserable outside. So grab that second cup of coffee and stay in those ugly pajamas your wife just got you, but you’re too nice to say anything about… and

Merry Christmas from Storm Team 27!

