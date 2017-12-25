Harsh weather for Christmas morning

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow and fog

It looks like Santa came to Youngstown and brought Jack Frost too!

Winds are blowing out of the west at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts up to 32 miles per hour. On top of the breezy condition, temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 20s today. This creates a wind chill in the single digits.

There is also the chance that we could see some fresh snow in the snow belt with lake effect. This will continue through the day on Christmas.

So what I’m trying to get at is that it’s miserable outside. So grab that second cup of coffee and stay in those ugly pajamas your wife just got you, but you’re too nice to say anything about… and

Merry Christmas from Storm Team 27!

 

Click here for details of a frigid 7-day forecast

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s