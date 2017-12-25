James S. “Jimmy” Neil Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – James S. “Jimmy” Neil passed away at 9:05 a.m. on December 25, 2017 in Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio after a brief illness, he was 55 years old.

Jimmy was born on May 15, 1962 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Charles D. Neil, Sr. and Jame (Biesecker) Neil.

In 1980, he graduated from Hickory High School and went on to work at Sharon Tube and Salem Tube as a laborer.

Jimmy enjoyed hunting and coaching baseball.

Surviving are his wife, Amie and son, James both of Sharon; a brother, Gary R. Neil and his wife Susan, of Hermitage and a grandson, Colten Neil.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles D. Neil, Jr.

There are no services.

Cremation will take place in the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory.

