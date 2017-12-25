John Kolbrich Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – John Kolbrich, 71, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 25, 2017 at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

John was born on January 4, 1946 to Emerich and Suzanne (Marenchin) Kolbrich in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Reynolds High school class of 1964.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

On October 2, 1971 he married his wife, Nona (Hromyak) Kolbrich, who survives at home.

He was of the Lutheran Faith.

John loved to work. John worked as a department manager for Shop & Save. Previous to his employment at Shop & Save, he worked for Mr. D’s in Brookfield, Ohio, D’Onofrios in Hermitage and with his family owned and operated Angela’s Pizza Shop in Hermitage.

He enjoyed taking care of his cars, enjoyed listening to music and was known as an excellent cook and baker.

John is survived by his loving wife, Nona; daughter, Shelley (Paul) Gadola of Damascus, Virginia; son, Matthew (Tracey) Kolbrich of Columbus, Ohio; grandson, Peyton Kolbrich; nieces, Sarah (Eric) Mackey and Jillian Hutnyan; sister, Mary Ann Wallace; sister-in-law, Nancy (John Peter) Hutnyan; brothers, Norman (Stella) Kolbrich, Nick Kolbrich and Charles Kolbrich, brother-in-law, Daniel Hromyak and aunt, Margie Hromyak. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father, Emerich Kolbrich; mother, Suzanne Kolbrich; brother, Robert Kolbrich and in-laws, John and Irene Hromyak.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 28, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A Panachida prayer service will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Father David Mastroberte, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery in Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John’s Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148, in memory of John.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

