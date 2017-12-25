Lucy L. Marovich Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Lucy L. Marovich, 90, who died Monday morning, December 25, 2017 at Hospice House.

She was born July 14, 1927 in Hubbard, a daughter of Joseph and Ernstine Costello Tolone and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Marovich, a homemaker, also worked for Tastee Bakery in Sharon, Pennsylvania for many years and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Lucy loved to play Bingo, enjoyed baking, cooking and especially loved her family.

Her husband, Steven G. Marovich, whom she married October 1, 1955, died April 19, 2017.

Lucy leaves a son, Paul S. Marovich of Hubbard; a daughter, Patricia Ann (Paul) Medina of Beltsville, Maryland; three grandchildren, Paul Angelo, Michelle and Stephen and two great- grandchildren, Julijana and Siena.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; five brothers, Joseph, Earl, Frank, Roosevelt and Audie Tolone and a sister, Mary Santell.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 29, 2017 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

