Marian Kathryn Kemp Obituary

JEFFERSON, Ohio – Marian Kathryn Kemp, age 98, died on Monday, December 25, 2017.

She was born on June 22, 1919 in Dorset, Ohio, a daughter of Katie Berdella (Leiby) and Arthur John Metzler.

A 1937 graduate of Dorset High School, Marian married Roger William Kemp on March 13, 1938.

Marian enjoyed making crafts and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Roger W. Kemp; a granddaughter, Ramona Camrie; a grandson, William R. Kemp, Jr.; a great-grandson, Ryan Reel; a brother, Lawrence Metzler and her son-in-law, Roger Reel.

Survivors include her two daughters, Donna J. (Jack) Cole of Champion, Ohio and Kathryn M. Reel of Cortland, Ohio; three sons, William R. (Linda) Kemp, Sr. of Geneva, Ohio, Donald R. (Linda) Kemp of Andover, Ohio and Kenneth G. (Joyce) Kemp of Frederickstown, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at at 1 p.m. on December 29 at Oakdale Cemetery, 328 North Market Street, Jefferson, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Geriatrics Activity Fund, 222 East Beech Street, Jefferson, OH 44047.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the services


