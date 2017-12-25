Peter John Mehle Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Peter John Mehle, 67, passed away peacefully at 2:10 a.m. on Monday, December 25, 2017 at his residence following a long illness.

He was born in Youngstown on February 23, 1950, the son of Tony M. and Tilly (Yuschak) Mehle.

He was a graduate of Youngstown Chaney High School and worked for many years as a wire cutter at Packard Electric Company.

He enjoyed bowling, making Pizzelles and spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be missed by his four legged friend, Bear.

Peter is survived by a son, Matthew (Jamie) Mehle of Niles; daughter, Christine F. Tallman of Lordstown; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother, Anthony (Rosemary) Mehle of Youngstown and wife and best friend, Betty Mehle.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Adam Mehle and David Allen Mehle and a brother, Joseph Mehle.

The Calling hours will be Friday, December 29, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where the funeral will follow at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Don Monaco of Grace Hospice will officiate.

Burial will be Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Center in Howland.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.