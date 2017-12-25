Rita E. (Dickson) Sheridan Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29 for Rita E. Sheridan, celebrated by her grandson the Very Rev., John Sheridan at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown.

Rita passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, 2017 with her family by her side.

Rita was born December 26, 1925 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Catherine Jordan Dixon and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended South High School and worked in the receiving department at Strouss Hirshburg. Rita was a house wife, after raising her children she returned in the early 60’s to the department store, retiring in 1989.

Rita was a member of St. Patrick Church and its alter guild. She and her husband were instrumental in starting the St. Patrick Church Reverse Raffle and served on the raffle committee for many years.

Rita and Bob were also charter members of the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society.

Rita married her husband, Robert “Bob” F. Sheridan on January 31, 1948 at St. Patrick Church, Bob passed away July 29, 2005.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Margaret “Peggy” (William) Bailey of Boardman; son, Thomas M. (Tricia) Sheridan of Boardman and daughter, Celia (John) Drummond of Boardman; eight grandchildren, Colleen (Ricky) Ruby, Michael (Amanda) Bailey, Tom (Gabrielle) Sheridan, Jr., Bob (Merdith) Sheridan, Very Rev, John Sheridan, Tina (Alex) Axelson and John Drummond; five great-grandchildren, Marlaina and Baily Ruby, Mackenzie, Catherine and Thomas Sheridan III. and several nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bob and her grandson, David Bailey. She was also preceded by her siblings, Margaret Savko, John Dickson, Mary “Marian” Dickson, William Dickson, Katherine “Babe” Lillo, Grace Dickson and Robert Dickson.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 28 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Rita’s family has asked that memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

The family would like to thank MVI Hospice for all the care and compassion that was shown to their Mother.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.