2 injured in Warren shooting

A man and a woman were shot

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after two people were shot early Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. on Main Avenue S.W., near the Sterling McCullough Funeral Home.

Reports from 911 dispatch show a woman was shot in the back. A man was also shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police are focusing on a vehicle parked askew in the street. Main Avenue S.W. is closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.

