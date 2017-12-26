$2 million bond set for Youngstown man accused of killing girlfriend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown man accused of killing his girlfriend and driving her body to Niagara Falls was in a local court on Tuesday.

JeShawn Elliott did not enter a plea to the murder charge against him.

His bond was set at $2 million, and if he can post that amount, he will have to wear a GPS monitor until he goes on trial.

Prosecutors say Elliott killed Anvia Mickens by strangling and stabbing her. Her body was found in the trunk of Elliott’s car in western New York, according to investigators.

The judge also told Elliott that he would have to surrender a passport if he posted bond, but his lawyer said he didn’t have one.