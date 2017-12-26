Columbus police find body for 140th homicide of year — a new city record

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a 57-year-old woman found dead Christmas Day was likely murdered.

Police say Rose Douthitt was found lifeless inside a residence in the 1200 block of Sigsbee Avenue shortly before 5pm Monday.

Police say there were signs of trauma to the victim’s body. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed the injuries were consistent with her being murdered.

This is the 140th homicide of 2017, surpassing the previous record of 139 set in 1991.

Police Chief Kim Jacobs has called for peace and action to address the increase in slayings in Ohio’s capital and biggest city. She attributes the increase to more illegal guns on the street, effects of the opioid epidemic, more shots being fired during crimes and people turning to guns to solve arguments.

Lack of cooperation from witnesses, always a problem, seems to be getting worse, she added.

“A lot of these victims of these homicides are just found lying bleeding,” she said. “We didn’t know anything about it until we got a call that there was somebody lying on the ground.”

Columbus’ overall homicide rate is actually down from 1991 because of the city’s population growth. Columbus is now the country’s 14th largest city.