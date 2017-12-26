Creative Classroom Contest: Warren teacher gives fun lesson in saving money

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN presented its first Creative Classroom Contest grant to a teacher from Warren.

Amanda Corder is a teacher at Jefferson PK-8 School. She received a $500 check to use in the classroom through WKBN’s Caring for Our Community campaign.

The Creative Classroom Contest honors local teachers who instill creativity in their classroom. Teachers were able to submit entries as to how they would use the money to advance education in a creative way.

Corder wants to use the money to purchase items for her classroom’s “store.”

Students in her classroom get “paid” for completing assignments each week.

Friday is their “payday,” and students have the opportunity to then shop at the store, which includes items like small toys, school supplies and candy. For more money, students also have the opportunity to purchase “big-ticket items,” such as homework passes, sitting next to a friend all day and lunch with the teacher.

“They have to learn how to save and spend,” she said. “Each week, I know one of my students has $50 that he saved because he wants one of the big-ticket things like ‘sit next to a friend all day,’ so they have to decide, is this worth spending my money today or worth buying a big item later — reward now or reward later?”

Students keep track of their dollars in a bank register by adding in their payday and subtracting the amount they spent.

Corder spends about $500 a year to teach her students the important life skill. She said they learn the value of spending versus saving and are motivated to complete homework because they know they will be “docked” pay for each homework assignment not completed.

“I want students to understand and appreciate money now while they are young so they will have some knowledge to budget appropriately as they grow older,” she wrote in her contest application.