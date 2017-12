Related Coverage Former Lowellville police chief facing several felony charges



LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Lowellville Police Chief Rick Jamrozik’s court case continues.

Tuesday morning, his lawyers entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to 10 felony counts.

A grand jury indicted Jamrozik last week on several charges, including assault and theft in office.

He’s accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and stealing money from a murder victim while he was working in the coroner’s office.

Jamrozik’s next court date is set for early January.