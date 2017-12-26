Investigators identify dismembered body found in Youngstown woods

Related Coverage Youngstown police say they have tentative ID of dismembered body

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have identified the remains found in a wooded area in Youngstown last month.

The victim was positively identified as 53-year-old Edward Memmer, who lived on E. Evergreen Avenue, according to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Memmer was found on November 30 down an embankment at the corner of Erie Street and Earle Avenue. Police said the body had been dismembered.

It was found while wastewater workers were checking manhole covers in the area.

According to the coroner’s office, Memmer was identified with fingerprint technology. An autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further details were released.

The Youngstown Police Department and Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.