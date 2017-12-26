John Wesley Lacy, Jr. Obituary

December 26, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published:
Obit Image Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John Wesley Lacy, Jr., age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

He was born Friday, March 14, 1947.

No calling hours will be held.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vandenberg Funeral Home.