John Wesley Lacy, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John Wesley Lacy, Jr., age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.
He was born Friday, March 14, 1947.
No calling hours will be held.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vandenberg Funeral Home.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John Wesley Lacy, Jr., age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.
He was born Friday, March 14, 1947.
No calling hours will be held.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vandenberg Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use