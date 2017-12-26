Judge accepting applications for vacant Mill Creek Park Board position

Related Coverage Outspoken Mill Creek MetroParks Commissioner asks not to be reappointed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu, Jr. is reopening the application process to fill two vacancies on the Mill Creek Metro Park Board of Commissioners.

Judge Rusu said former Commissioner Tom Shipka’s decision not to be reappointed to the board took him by surprise. He said he has received numerous inquiries from interested individuals wanting to apply for the position.

The positions are open any Mahoning County resident interested in applying for them.

Judge Rusu will be accepting completed applications filed in person on or before 4:30 p.m. January 4, 2018 at the Mahoning County Probate Court.

Applications for commissioner can be found at http://probate.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

As in the past, the applications will be reviewed by a selection committee. The committee’s recommendations will then be sent to Judge Rusu for final selection.

Those that previously applied to fill the vacant seat created by John Ragan will be reconsidered to fill the vacancy created by Shipka’s departure.

Judge Rusu said the process may take some time.

“This isn’t about rushing to fill a vacancy. It’s about taking the time to get it right and finding the best-suited candidates who will serve the park and the residents of Mahoning County” he said.

All commissioners serve without compensation. Applicants must be able to pass a background check.