Judge accepting applications for vacant Mill Creek Park Board position

The positions are open any interested Mahoning County resident

By Published:
A Mill Creek Park Board meeting on Monday night was filled to capacity, with about 250 people and several others waiting by the door to get in. It was the first time that the Park Board met since a group of concerned citizens called for Park Director Aaron Young to be fired.
Mill Creek Park Board of Commissioners meeting on March 14, 2016.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu, Jr. is reopening the application process to fill two vacancies on the Mill Creek Metro Park Board of Commissioners.

Judge Rusu said former Commissioner Tom Shipka’s decision not to be reappointed to the board took him by surprise. He said he has received numerous inquiries from interested individuals wanting to apply for the position.

The positions are open any Mahoning County resident interested in applying for them.

Judge Rusu will be accepting completed applications filed in person on or before 4:30 p.m. January 4, 2018 at the Mahoning County Probate Court.

Applications for commissioner can be found at http://probate.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

As in the past, the applications will be reviewed by a selection committee. The committee’s recommendations will then be sent to Judge Rusu for final selection.

Those that previously applied to fill the vacant seat created by John Ragan will be reconsidered to fill the vacancy created by Shipka’s departure.

Judge Rusu said the process may take some time.

“This isn’t about rushing to fill a vacancy. It’s about taking the time to get it right and finding the best-suited candidates who will serve the park and the residents of Mahoning County” he said.

All commissioners serve without compensation. Applicants must be able to pass a background check.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s