Lessie Mae Dean Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Lessie Mae Dean, age 86, died at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, December 25, 2017 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born February 6, 1931 in Gilmer County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Samuel and Lola (Pritt) Radcliff.

Lessie was a homemaker most of her life, she worked at Mullins making shotgun shells for World War II and also worked as a waitress.

She was a former member of the Salem First Baptist Church.

Her husband of 51 years, Ervin J. Dean, whom she married December 31, 1953, preceded her in death on February 26, 2005.

Survivors include a daughter, Diana L. (Shane) Earl of Salem; a son, Gary E. (Judy) Dean of Reidsville, North Carolina; four brothers, Harley Radcliff of Mount Clare, West Virginia, Harvey Radcliff of Salem, Hearlon Radcliff of Volga, West Virginia and Haymond Radcliff of Salem; six grandchildren, Jason Bica, Melissa Dean, Melinda Jackson, Justin Dean, Andrew Way and Kimberly Stryffeler; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Gladys Stalnaker, Lucille Webb, Lucy Weese and Lora Simmons and a brother, Harlon Radcliff.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Rowley, Jr. officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at the Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.