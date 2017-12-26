Mary Ann Stanchin Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Services will be held Friday, December 29, at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Mary Ann Stanchin, 76, who died Tuesday, December 26.

Mary Ann was born April 30, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of Mike and Gladys Josey Bonish.

She married Joe Stanchin August 22, 1959.

When her sons were young, she was a proud boy scout troop den mother. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds and animals.

Mary Ann leaves her husband, Joe; two sons, Mark Stanchin of New Middletown and Ken (Sarah) Stanchin of Zanesville; a brother, Martin Bonish of Warren; two sisters, Marie Francis and Peggy Bonish both of Columbiana; three grandchildren, Maggie, Alexandria and Laine and three great-grandchildren, Brook, Maci, and Raylynn.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mickey.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29 at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.