Mary M. (DeGise) Sabol Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Charles Church for Mary M. Sabol, 87, who passed away early Tuesday morning, December 26.

Mary was born in Youngstown on May 29, 1930, to her parents Sabino (Sam) and Antoinette Bianco DeGise.

She was a 1949 graduate of The Rayen School and former member of both St. Anthony and St. Brendan Churches.

She worked for the Youngstown Municipal Court under Rosemary Durkin for ten years until her retirement in 1989.

Mary was a past president of the Oblate Sisters SHJ Axillary and St. Brendan’s Altar & Rosary Society. She was a member of the Cinquanta Club and her Crickets Club. She served as chairperson for the Brier Hill Ladies Luncheon and Eucharistic Minister for St. Anthony Church. Mary was a member of the Penni-Youngstown Crusillo Movement #6, a volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen and a hospitality greeter and volunteer for Hospice of the Valley.

She always enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially doing aquatics with her grandchildren or watching them play sports. She also enjoyed reading, shopping and going out to eat. Her life was characterized by deep faith, generosity and love for her family.

Mary is survived by her son, Mark (Nancy) Sabol; her daughter, Marijo (Gary) Lendak; her grandchildren known to her as, Paul (My Hero) Sabol, Caitlin (My Princess) Sabol, Joseph (My Buddy) Lendak and Scott (My Big Shot) Lendak; her sister, Rose Buzzacco, brother-in-law, Frank Righetti; sister-in-law, Rose DeGise and many nieces and nephews, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph whom she married September 25, 1954 died November 1, 1992; her brother, Anthony (Tony) DeGise; her sisters, Nancy Nappy, Stella Righetti and Josephine Amendolea.

She will be affectionately remembered as Mommie, Aunt Bunny and Gram.

Family and Friends will gather from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29 in Schiavone Funeral Home and from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 30 at the church.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Oblate Sisters in Mary’s name.

