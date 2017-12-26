Meet candidate for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray

Former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray announced his bid for governor earlier this month

Jason Aubry, Statehouse reporter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Richard Cordray grew up in Grove City, Ohio. He’s a self-proclaimed middle-class kid from a middle-class family.

He is the middle child of three boys, born to parents who dedicated their lives to helping the developmentally disabled.

His father worked for about 43 years for the State of Ohio. His mother was a teacher and a social worker; she was instrumental in founding the first foster grandparent program in the state.

Cordray says his mother was the driver of the family, both figuratively and literally. Because his father was legally blind, she drove the family car; and all of the males in the family listened to her, respected her and followed her orders.

Cordray knew that he wanted to make service to his fellow man a priority in his life, but it wasn’t until college when he realized that politics would be where his passion to accomplish that was focused.

He secured an unpaid internship in Washington D.C. with John Glenn’s office. That relationship would endure, and Glenn appeared in campaign advertisements for Cordray during his bid to be Attorney General.

Cordray is not a flashy politician. His public persona is one of a quiet, serious kind of guy. He said that’s just who he is, and that he would rather show people with his actions than tell people with empty words.

A life of service can be a heavy burden for some. When Cordray’s children were born, he said it balanced his life.

One of the things that he has tried to do recently is to start to let people see his personality more. He is using Twitter and hoping his tweets can give a better insight into who he is and what he stands for.

If he has learned anything about politics, it is that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose; but no matter what happens, if you’re serious about it, you have to persevere.

His mother would call it stick-to-it-iveness.

