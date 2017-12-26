Mildred “Millie” Ruth Ward Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Mildred “Millie” Ruth Ward of Sharpsville passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 77.

Millie was born October 11, 1940, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert and Alice (Menzies) Ward.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Hickory High School.

Millie supported her son by working as a waitress, cook, insurance agent, real estate agent and was owner and operator of Millie Ruth Creations, floral and gift shop at Shenango Valley Mall.

She was full of faith and a member of the Church of the Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Millie enjoyed her dogs and giving back to the community. She volunteered for several years at the Sharon Regional Cancer Care Center, Hermitage. She made numerous blankets and mittens for patients and assisted with the angel fund.

Surviving are a son, Bob Verholek, Sharpsville; a sister, Georganne DeMartinis and her husband, Michael, Hermitage; two nephews, Brian DeMartinis and his wife, Audrey and Rev. Michael DeMartinis and many close cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Absolutely no flowers.

Per Millie’s wishes please make memorial contributions to Angels on Call fund, c/o Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 3124 Wilmington Road #305, New Castle, PA 16105. Bob requests, that if you do not wish to donate to Angels on Call, please give to someone in need.

There are no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 28 in the Church of the Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with Rev. Michael DeMartinis, as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.