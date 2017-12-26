Pennsylvania city gets 34 inches of snow on Christmas

ERIE, PA (WJET/WCMH) — It was definitely a white Christmas in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The lakefront city got 34 inches of snow on Christmas day, eclipsing the 1956 record of 20 inches. Overnight Monday, 19 more inches of snow fell-bringing the total to 53 inches in 30 hours.

Erie, PA picked up 19″ of new snow from midnight to 6 AM. This brings the storm total to 53″ over the past 30 hours, shattering many records. This is the greatest 2-day total in the entire state of PA (prev. record 44″ in Morgantown, PA 3/20-21/1958). — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

This beats the 13-day total snowfall record for Erie, PA. Previous record was 52.8″ from 12/31/98-1/12/99. — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

Drivers in Erie were out of luck, with nearly white-out conditions, but many people still braved the weather to celebrate Christmas with loved ones.

“All the sudden it’s gotten really, really bad. Out in McKean, it wasn’t too bad but as soon as I got here to 90 and Peach Street it looks like a complete whiteout,” Kevin Lipinski, a holiday traveler, said to WJET.

“Well I’m originally from South Alabama so I can’t get used to it. This is about as bad as I’ve seen,” said Brandon Grimshawe, another holiday traveler.