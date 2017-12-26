Philip E. “Phil” Worthington Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Philip “Phil” Edward Worthington, 76, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at his home.

He was born June 9, 1941, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Ed and Claire (Scott) Worthington.

On June 8, 1968, Phil married the former Bobbie Jo Franklin. They shared 49 years of marriage.

He worked at Johnsonite for ten years.

Phil is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jo Worthington of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Gayle Vaupel of Leavittsburg, Ohio; son, Robert Worthington of North Ridgeville, Ohio; sisters, Yvonne Witt and Rita Kawicki and three grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Phil was preceded in death by two sisters.

Per Phil’s request there will be no funeral service.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.