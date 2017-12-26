Police: Group stole truck from Youngstown salvage yard, beat man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman says she feels targeted by whoever broke into her salvage yard, beat her friend working on a car and then stole a tow truck.

Nicole Valley and her fiance buy old cars and use a lot on South Avenue to fix them up or scrap the cars. But after a group of people broke into the yard Friday morning, she says she doesn’t feel comfortable being there.

“I honestly believe they were sent here to get that truck,” Valley told WKBN. “That’s all they kept telling Bryon — ‘We want the truck.'”

Around 1 a.m. Friday, police say someone broke into the salvage yard and tried to steal the tow truck. It’s a white Ford with “SNS Auto Salvage” written on the side.

Bryon Freet, who was doing mechanical work for the yard, chased the person off.

Freet told police that about 30 minutes later — while he was fixing the broken chain from the fence — a group of people came back and began beating him with his own tools. Police say they even tried to run him over with another car.

This time, they were able to steal the tow truck.

According to the report, when police arrived at the yard, they found several puddles of blood and a welders torch with blood on it.

“It actually looked like he was shot in the head,” Valley said. “And he kept saying, ‘The tow truck is gone, the tow truck is gone.'”

“He got marks all over his head where they beat him,” she added. “They tied him up with tow chains. They tied him up with torch hoses. They dragged him, tried to run him over.”

Valley says she’s offering a $1,000 reward if someone can help police track down the tow truck, which she relies on for her livelihood.

“It’s really important to us,’ she said. “It helps feed our children.”

However, Valley says this is about getting justice for her friend more than finding the truck.

“Bryon’s a good guy. He didn’t deserve what they did to him,” she said.

Valley says Freet’s been in and out of the hospital and he is still recovering. Police say he had cuts all over his body — one so deep that it cut down to his skull.

Contact Youngstown Police with any tips on this case at 330-742-8900.

