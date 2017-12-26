Rita Duncan Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Rita Duncan, 82, passed away Tuesday evening, December 26, 2017 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury, Ohio.

Rita was born on May 9, 1935 in Jonesdale, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late, Loyld Forbes and Margaret Duncan.

She was a graduate of Dodgeville High School in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

She was a member of Vienna United Methodist Church, Lady’s Auxiliary of D.A.V, Senior Citizens of Vienna and Vienna Neighborhood Watch.

She also enjoyed crocheting, reading and bowling.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Robin (Tom) Powell of Vienna and Ronda (Dominic) Fronzaglio of Vienna; her grandchildren, Thomas, Elizabeth and Trever Powell and Augusta and Dominic Fronzaglio; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Mary Tibbits, Alice Markgraf and Arelene Peterson and her brothers, Tom Forbes and Bill Meili.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rob Julian; granddaughter, Hannah Julian; sister, Yvonne Sprangler and brothers, Bob Meili and Jim Forbes.

Funeral services for Rita will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, Ohio.

Friends and family may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday, December 29.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Vienna Food Pantry.

