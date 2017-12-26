Shoppers pack Eastwood Mall for ‘After Christmas’ deals

Cars packed the parking lot while several hundred people filled the Eastwood mall Tuesday, as shoppers made a mad dash to return items. 

Millions of Americans were expected to be out at shopping malls Tuesday returning items. The tech Company Oporta says Americans return nearly $90 million worth of merchandise over the holidays.

The “Day After Christmas” return rush is expected to keep going until New Years.

“You get some great deals that I didn’t get before the holiday started,” shopper Terri Clark said.

It’s one thing for people to return items. But stores don’t want shoppers leaving empty-handed.

That’s when the sales begin.

“We have a return to make and we’re also looking for some additional purchases with some great sales,” shopper James Masluk said.

Bath and Body Works at Eastwood Mall is having its semi-annual sale, with many items in the store 75 percent off.

Many other stores are doing the same.

Diane Hernandez and Smaragda Callow are already trying to get a jump start on holiday shopping for next Christmas.

“Wrapping paper and bulbs and Christmas ornaments,” they said.

