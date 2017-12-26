Suzanne Lowry Cain Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Suzanne Lowry Cain, age 90, died at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, December 25, 2017 at her home.
She was born on March 24, 1927.
Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
