The cold facts about our cold streak into New Year’s

This year may be one of the top five coldest New Year's on record

By Published: Updated:
Winter cold affects trees and shrubs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are in a very cold streak of weather — and it looks like this cold streak will last through the New Year with temperatures well below normal.

In fact, this year may be one of the top five coldest on average for the New Year’s day on record, with an average temperature of 8.5 degrees forecast for the day right now. That is a high of 13 degrees and a low of 4 degrees in the forecast.

Typical high temperatures this time of the year are in the middle-30’s (34 degrees to be exact). Typical lows in the low-20’s (21 degrees to be exact).

So, when you look at our 7 DAY FORECAST you will see how far below normal we are.

New Year’s Day, through history, has been warm and cold. Below are some fun facts about the Holiday through recorded history in Youngstown.

NEW YEAR’S DAY WEATHER:
Wettest               0.82″ in 1948
Snowiest             6.1″  in 1964

TEMPERATURES ON NEW YEAR”S DAY:
Average Temp         29°
Highest High Ave.     49° in 1934
Lowest High Ave.       5° in 1969
Highest Temp           65° in 1985
Lowest Temp           -1°  in 1968

Top 5 Coldest on Average (High and Low averaged together):
Note: Current Forecast for January 1, 2018 is High:13°,  Low:  4°, Average 8.5°
1968       5.0°   Ave. High: 10°   Low:  0°
1967       5.5°   Ave. High: 12°   Low: -1°
1976       7.0°   Ave. High: 14°   Low:  0°
1998      10.5°  Ave. High: 16°   Low:  5°

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s