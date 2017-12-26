The cold facts about our cold streak into New Year’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are in a very cold streak of weather — and it looks like this cold streak will last through the New Year with temperatures well below normal.

In fact, this year may be one of the top five coldest on average for the New Year’s day on record, with an average temperature of 8.5 degrees forecast for the day right now. That is a high of 13 degrees and a low of 4 degrees in the forecast.

Typical high temperatures this time of the year are in the middle-30’s (34 degrees to be exact). Typical lows in the low-20’s (21 degrees to be exact).

So, when you look at our 7 DAY FORECAST you will see how far below normal we are.

New Year’s Day, through history, has been warm and cold. Below are some fun facts about the Holiday through recorded history in Youngstown.

NEW YEAR’S DAY WEATHER:

Wettest 0.82″ in 1948

Snowiest 6.1″ in 1964

TEMPERATURES ON NEW YEAR”S DAY:

Average Temp 29°

Highest High Ave. 49° in 1934

Lowest High Ave. 5° in 1969

Highest Temp 65° in 1985

Lowest Temp -1° in 1968

Top 5 Coldest on Average (High and Low averaged together):

Note: Current Forecast for January 1, 2018 is High:13°, Low: 4°, Average 8.5°

1968 5.0° Ave. High: 10° Low: 0°

1967 5.5° Ave. High: 12° Low: -1°

1976 7.0° Ave. High: 14° Low: 0°

1998 10.5° Ave. High: 16° Low: 5°