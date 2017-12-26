Tony Parks Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Tony Parks, age 85, died at his home early morning Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

He was born April 23, 1932 in New Springfield, Ohio, the son of Howard and Mary (McNutt) Parks.

Tony owned and operated Parks Garden Center along with his wife, Norma for 46 years. He previously worked at Petersburg Milling, Evans Co. and United Engineering.

He was a life-long area resident and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem, attended Springfield Local Schools, a member of the Salem Saxon Club, Salem Elks, Ohio Nurserymen and Landscaper Association and a 60-year member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66.

Tony was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and had many varied interests which included antiques, painting and carving, bird watching and gardening that led to his livelihood, where he never met a stranger.

He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife, Norma (Arquilla) Parks, whom he married October 19, 1957; two sons, Anthony (Tracey) Parks of Canfield and Timothy (Sheila) Parks of Salem; three sisters, Judy (Nelson) Bisard, Patty (Laddie) Henninger and Sally Kerr; four brothers, Robert (JoAnne) Parks, George (Sharon) Parks, William Parks and Frank (Yvonne) Parks; five grandchildren, Lauren (Cody) Dillon, Christa (Tyler) Bates, Devon (John) Eich, Ethan (Gina) Parks and Nick Parks; two great-grandsons, Owen Eich and Travis Bates.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ted Faull and staff and Tony’s caregiver, Della.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at the Calla Cemetery in Canfield.

condolences sent online www.starkmemorial.com.