Youngstown crime activity: Visiting actress victim of theft at theater

Tuesday, Dec. 19

3 a.m. – E. Federal Street, a woman said she loaned a family member her car, and it was parked outside a bar in downtown Youngstown. When it was returned, a laptop and a cell phone that were inside of the car were missing.

6:46 a.m. – 900 block of Sherwood Ave., officers were called to the area for shots fired. When police arrived, officers found four bullet holes in a house on the street. A woman inside said she heard the shots but didn’t realize her house had been hit until police showed her the bullet holes.

12 p.m. – 2200 block of Goleta Ave., a woman told police that she was robbed as she went to her car that was parked in her driveway, which faces Bradley Lane. The woman said a man walked up to her and ordered her to empty her pockets. The robber got away with $100 but left a cell phone and personal items behind.

4:48 p.m. – Woodland Avenue, Shane Robinson, 49, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers pulled over a vehicle they say went left of center and was driving in the oncoming lane. During a search, police found crack cocaine in Robinson’s pocket, the report stated.

6:08 p.m. – 700 block of Pasadena Ave., Treveonn Edwards, 19, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers said they saw what appeared to be a drug transaction between a passenger in a car and another person who walked up to the vehicle. Police attempted to pull the car over as it pulled away, but the driver did not stop, according to a police report. Police followed the car through several streets before it circled back around to Pasenda Avenue. The driver then pulled into a drive and ran from the vehicle as it was still moving, causing the car to crash into another vehicle in the driveway, the report stated. Edwards was in the backseat of the car. Police say they saw him put a baggie of heroin on the seat next to him. The driver was never located, according to the report.

8:30 p.m. – 200 block of W. Federal Plaza, a woman told police that someone took her backpack from the backstage area of the DeYor Performing Arts Center. A visiting actress said the items inside her backpack were stolen while she was performing. Her passport, credit cards, checkbook and driver’s license were taken. Police are looking at surveillance video to see if the theft was caught on camera.

11:22 p.m. – 900 block of E. Philadelphia Ave., a man told police that someone shot at his car while he was sitting inside and parked in a driveway. The man said he heard four or five gunshots and then saw a man standing behind a car parked on the same street. He said the man “disappeared,” and then he saw a car speed away from the area. Police found a bullet hole in the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle and found three shell casings on the sidewalk of Zedeker Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

9:53 a.m. – 500 block of Lincoln Ave., a worker at Union Baptist Church told police that someone took over $5,000 from the church’s bank account. According to a police report, the bank called the worker and told her that the account had a negative balance. Statements revealed that checks were deposited and withdrawals made over a three-day period and that $5,454 was taken. The bank reimbursed the money, and a police report was filed.

11:38 p.m. – 2200 block of Goleta Ave., Marcus Kennedy, 27, was charged with driving under suspension, resisting arrest and obstructing official business following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers spotted Kennedy driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with a malfunctioning tail light and a registration not matching the vehicle. Police say Kennedy did not stop when they activated the overhead lights and pulled into a driveway on Goleta Avenue. Police say Kennedy got out of the car, told officers it was his mother’s house and that they had to leave. Police said Kennedy would not comply with orders and continued to be combative and resisted arrest. After being warned to stop fighting them, officers used their taser twice on Kennedy and were able to handcuff him, the report stated. According to the police report, Kennedy then told officers, “I don’t give a f*** now. When I get out, I’m gonna raise hell. I’m going to f*** some s*** up. I’m going to remember you officer, you Inspector Gadget mother f*****. Let me get a good look at you, ’cause I ain’t gonna forget you. When I bond out, I won’t give a f***.”

Thursday, Dec. 21

4:26 p.m., Matta Avenue, Jeffona Thompson, 28, and Percy Phillips, 25, were charged drug possession following a drug raid. According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant when they encountered Thompson inside the house. Thompson began vomiting and told officers she was ill, saying, “I just ate a bunch of Trams when you got here.” Police also found Phillips inside the house. Police found one Tramadol pill and $718 in Thompson’s pocket, the report stated. They also found two bindles and a baggie of heroin along with marijuana and $62 in Phillips’ pocket, according to the report. Police say a search of the house uncovered a plastic container of heroin in the kitchen area and a digital scale.

5:56 p.m. – Glenwood Avenue, Shay Brown, 26, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Shay was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered a baggie of crack cocaine in a crack in the seat near where Shay had been sitting. Shay later admitted that he had a bag of marijuana in his pocket, the report stated. The driver was given a traffic ticket and released at the scene.

Saturday, Dec. 23

5:35 p.m. – I-680 near Meridian Road, Odice Anderson, 20, is facing several charges including theft, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving. According to a police report, officers recognized the vehicle that Anderson was driving as one that was reported stolen. They tried to pull him over on Mahoning Avenue, but police say he took off, leading them on a chase onto Steel Street and then onto I-680 where Anderson lost control, went down an embankment on the highway and got stuck.

Sunday, Dec. 24

2:52 p.m. – 300 block of E. Dewey Ave., Rean Easterling, 25, was charged with domestic violence. According to a police report, Easterling got into an argument with a woman over messages on her cell phone. Police say Easterling hit the woman on the side of the head.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

