YSU Offensive Coordinator Shane Montgomery heading to Charlotte

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University’s Offensive Football Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Shane Montgomery is leaving the Penguins to take the same position with the Charlotte 49ers of the FBS.

The 49ers announced the move on Tuesday evening.

Montgomery just finished his eighth season at YSU and oversaw the Penguins offense post their four best offensive seasons in school history (2011, 2016, 2010, 2017).

This past season, Montgomery’s offense scored 29.7 points per game and over 400 yards of offense per contest.

The 49ers scored just 13.5 PPG in 2017.

The Montgomery move leaves YSU without an offensive and defensive coordinator after Defensive Coordinator Carl Pelini took the same position with Bowling Green before Christmas.