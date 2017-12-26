YSU Offensive Coordinator Shane Montgomery heading to Charlotte

Montgomery has been the Offensive Coordinator for the last eight seasons

By Published: Updated:
The Charlotte 49ers announced that Shane Montgomery will be their new Offensive Coordinator.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University’s Offensive Football Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Shane Montgomery is leaving the Penguins to take the same position with the Charlotte 49ers of the FBS.

The 49ers announced the move on Tuesday evening.

Montgomery just finished his eighth season at YSU and oversaw the Penguins offense post their four best offensive seasons in school history (2011, 2016, 2010, 2017).

This past season, Montgomery’s offense scored 29.7 points per game and over 400 yards of offense per contest.

The 49ers scored just 13.5 PPG in 2017.

The Montgomery move leaves YSU without an offensive and defensive coordinator after Defensive Coordinator Carl Pelini took the same position with Bowling Green before Christmas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s