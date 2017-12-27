4 Ohio teens charged with murder in death of man hit by sandbag

The boys, ages 13 to 15, appeared in juvenile court Wednesday in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Four teenage boys will remain in an Ohio jail on murder charges in the death of a man struck by a sandbag thrown from an interstate overpass.

The boys, ages 13 to 15, appeared in juvenile court Wednesday in Toledo where they entered denial pleas to the murder charges.

Prosecutors filed the new charges Tuesday against the boys after 22-year-old Marquise Byrd died Friday at a hospital.

The Warren, Michigan, man was in the front passenger seat of a car traveling south on Interstate 75 in Toledo when a sandbag smashed through the windshield on Dec. 19.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Byrd died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.

Police and a prosecutor say the teens threw other objects from the overpass that night.

