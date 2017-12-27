Anna Mae (Larmon) Theiss Obituary

Anna Mae (Larmon) Theiss of Whispering Oaks, 260 South Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage; formerly of Cedar Avenue, Sharon, passed away peacefully at 3:15 p.m. Monday, December 25, 2017, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was 88.

Anna Mae was born May 13, 1929, in Corsica, PA, a daughter of Joseph Albert and Agnes (Aaron) Clark.

She was educated in Corsica and moved to Sharon in 1946.

Anna Mae was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church and later, St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, both Sharon.

She was an exceptional homemaker and enjoyed flower gardening, quilting, baking and traveling, particularly to visit her children and grandchildren.

After raising her family, she was employed at the former Anchor Drug, Murchie Florist and Sharon Floral, all of Sharon.

She also volunteered for many years as an auxiliary member at what is now Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Anna Mae was a people person who loved music, dancing, bowling, card playing and long walks in Buhl Park.

Her first husband, Francis A. Larmon, whom she married January 16, 1946, passed away August 30, 1974. Her second husband, Frederick M. “Fritz” Theiss, Jr., whom she married October 30, 1981, passed away January 6, 1997.

Surviving are five children, Larry Larmon and his wife Patti and Dennis Larmon and his wife Lynn, all of Lemoore, California, Mary Jane Larmon (Tom Sankey), South Pymatuning Township; Donald Larmon and his wife Jennifer, Waterford, Pennsylvania and Janet Larmon (Larry Tompkins), Plantersville, Texas; eleven grandchildren, Lisa (Travis) Eloe, Carey (Jason) Alves, Colleen (John) Mendes, Nicholas and Emily Larmon, Jenifer (Matthew) Linn, Cuinn, Maille and Owen Larmon, Ashley Dennihy and Aaron Bond and 13 great-grandchildren, Zackary, Jessica, Adam, Alex, Sarah, Megan, Rachel, John, Camden, Avery, Fallon, Gracen and Marley. She also leaves a sister, Jane Mohney, Corsica, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Lou Clark, Brookville, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.

Besides her husbands, Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Charles, Howard and Arthur Clark. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Per Anna Mae’s request, there are no calling hours.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment: St. Ann Cemetery, Corsica, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

