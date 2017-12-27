Backpage.com at center of lawsuit in connection to Ore. woman’s murder

The suit filed last Friday says 25-year-old Ashley Benson had been trafficked by an abusive pimp

By Published:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The estate of a woman has filed a $3.6 million lawsuit against Backpage.com and the owners of the Portland, Oregon, hotel where she was killed by a man she’d met for sex.

The suit filed last Friday says 25-year-old Ashley Benson had been trafficked by an abusive pimp.

Tae Bum Yoon of Bellevue, Washington is accused of killing Ashley Benson at the DoubleTree Hotel in Portland. Jan. 9, 2015 (KOIN 6 News)

It says she was killed in 2014 by Tae Bum Yoon, who found her through the classifieds website and lured her to a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

The lawsuit claims Backpage.com and the hotel failed to establish and use practices to protect victims of sex trafficking.The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Yoon was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter.

Representatives for Hilton and Backpage didn’t immediately return requests for comment. The website has long been criticized but says it doesn’t have control over third-party content.

