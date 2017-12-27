Beeghly’s donate $1.5 million to YSU’s college of education

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beeghly family has given another gift to Youngstown State University.

Bruce and Nancy Beeghly have pledged $1.5 million to the university’s historic “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign.

The gift will continue to support the Beeghly College of Education, including the creation of a new endowment for the college.

It will also create two graduate fellowships — the Bruce R. Beeghly Graduate Fellowship in Electrical and Computer Engineering and the R. Thornton Beeghly Graduate Fellowship in Business Administration.

YSU President Jim Tressel thanked the Beeghly’s generosity, saying their commitment of time and resources over the years have provided tremendous opportunities for countless students.