Beeghly’s donate $1.5 million to YSU’s college of education

Bruce and Nancy Beeghly have pledged to the university's historic "We See Tomorrow" fundraising campaign

By Published:
youngstown state university ysu generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beeghly family has given another gift to Youngstown State University.

Bruce and Nancy Beeghly have pledged $1.5 million to the university’s historic “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign.

The gift will continue to support the Beeghly College of Education, including the creation of a new endowment for the college.

It will also create two graduate fellowships — the Bruce R. Beeghly Graduate Fellowship in Electrical and Computer Engineering and the R. Thornton Beeghly Graduate Fellowship in Business Administration.

YSU President Jim Tressel thanked the Beeghly’s generosity, saying their commitment of time and resources over the years have provided tremendous opportunities for countless students.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s