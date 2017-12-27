Bitter cold creates challenge for first responders

Related Coverage Youngstown fire crews fight Youngstown house fire, frigid cold



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters had to face the bitter cold temperatures Wednesday as they worked to control a vacant house fire.

The fire on Medford Avenue wasn’t easy to put out because of the cold weather and the wind chill.

The weather impacts everything about how crews tackle a fire and what they wear to do it.

“We are sweating in our gear, then you gotta worry about hypothermia, things along those lines with this kind of cold we have today,” said Battalion Chief Charles Smith.

While water is supposed to help firefighters do their job, it can quickly turn into their biggest enemy. Any water on the ground is dangerous.

“Any of those hoses, they have leaks or anything like that, you are going to get water on the ground all over that, not to mention the spray that is coming back on the guys. They are getting coated in water and the gear starts to freeze up,” said Lt. Will Ferrando, Boardman Fire Department.

In order to stay safe, it is going to take firefighters a little longer to put the flames out in freezing weather.

“We can’t move as quickly as we do because we have slippery conditions,” Ferrando said.

Smith said firefighters can only work for about 30 minutes at a time during freezing temperatures, and new crews need to be brought in to relieve them.

“A firefighter pretty much won’t say that they are done. Command has to come and let them know that enough is enough, and we have to switch out and get other crews here on the scene,” Smith said.

With plans in place for firefighters, there are precautions for equipment, too. Many fire trucks have chains on them and some have snow plows.